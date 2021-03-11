LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in critical condition at a Louisville hospital after she was shot Thursday afternoon.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers with the department's Sixth Division responded around 3 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of Hill Park Way. That's near Breckinridge Lane and Hikes Lane in the Hikes Point area.
On scene, officers found a woman with "at least one" gunshot wound. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation "due to the severity of injuries," Smiley said.
It is unclear whether or not police have any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
