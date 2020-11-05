LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By a narrow margin, Louisville Metro Council voted to ratify a controversial new union contract that secures raises in pay for more than a thousand Louisville Metro Police officers.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 reached the new collective bargaining agreement on Oct. 2, but the agreement also needed council's approval.
After a lengthy debate Thursday, council voted 16 to 10 to ratify the deal, which extends the current contract to June 2021 and includes pay increases and other changes in benefits.
The contract also includes a provision from the city’s $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor: a $5,000 housing incentive for police officers who live in areas they patrol.
But some Metro Council members have argued that the short-term contract doesn’t have enough areas of police reform and pledged not to approve it unless changes are made. Council members like Keisha Dorsey, D-3, argued the contract should be renegotiated to benefit all sides.
"This is not against officers, we are fighting for (them)," Dorsey, a frequent protester and critic of the contract, argued Thursday. "We need to change the system now, not just for this community, but for the men and women who will be joining the ranks in Louisville."
Ahead of the meeting, dozens of protesters gathered outside City Hall and shouted, "Vote 'No' to the FOP."
Others, however, have argued that the contract's passage was critical, as LMPD struggles to recruit and retain officers.
Ryan Nichols, the president of LMPD's union, said the department has lost 155 officers so far this year: While 63 were to retirement, 92 resigned, presumably many for work at other departments.
"Our manpower situation within LMPD is very dire," Nichols told WDRB News during an October interview.
Officer Robinson DesRoches, one of the two LMPD officers shot Sept. 23 during unrest after a decision in the Taylor case, made a personal appeal to council to approve the contract. DesRoches and the other officer who was shot, Maj. Aubrey Gregory, received proclamations at the beginning of the meeting.
DesRoches told council the pay raise included in the new contract will be beneficial to LMPD.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Bologna or filet? New LMPD contract advances but still faces pushback from some
- County Attorney: New FOP contract likely needs Metro Council approval
- LMPD's union says controversial new contract doesn't need council's approval
- Louisville councilman: New police union contract proposal comes up short in 6 key areas
- Council committee split on contract that includes LMPD pay raises
- Louisville police union says proposed raise for officers will help, but not solve retention problems
- Louisville mayor, police union strike deal on new short-term FOP contract
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
https://www.wdrb.com/news/phase-iii-of-u-of-l-co-immunity-project-underway-to-track-how-covid-19/article_f4f59a8a-1d45-11eb-af06-67c0d3ac6f0e.html