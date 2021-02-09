LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society has been tirelessly working to nurse a neglected dog named Ethan back to health.
Ethan has drawn support from around the world after he was left starving and near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society on Jan. 29. WDRB spoke to Dr. Emily Bewley with the Humane Society about Ethan's recovery process.
"Ethan is doing beautifully," Brewer said. "He is a happy dog and he loves people."
Initially, doctors thought Ethan had 50% chance of survival. Now, Brewer says she believes Ethan is past the hardest parts of recovery.
"I think we've passed all the hard stuff barring any other illness or anything, I'd say we are looking at a really really good prognosis and a happy life," Brewer said.
Ethan still has a long way to go before he is able to find his forever home. Doctors want him to gain more weight and muscle before sending him with a foster family. He currently weighs about 62 pounds. He weighed just 38 pounds when he was found. After being cared for by nurses, doctors and Humane Society staff, Ethan has gained about 24 pounds and is walking, eating and drinking.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation into Ethan's case is asked to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-PETS (7387).
If you or someone you know is unable to care for a pet, the Kentucky Humane Society says to call 502-509-4PET (509-4738) or visit kyhumane.org.
For information on how to make a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society, click here.
