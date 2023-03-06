LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driving around Louisville it's apparent that Friday's storms and high winds left a lot of damage.
Crews are still removing toppled trees and making repairs to downed powerlines and trees. Some of the trees and powerlines landed on homes.
There are key things homeowners need to know before filing insurance claims for the damage. Insurance companies warn homeowners to know exactly what your policy covers and your deductible to make sure its worth filing a claim.
"That's going to be first and foremost. You need to know what your deductible is on the policy," said Amanda Heeke from Hyland Insurance.
Once you know that, Heeke said it's time to assess what you're dealing with. "As far as damage, you know, is it something that's minor? Is it something that's catastrophic?"
Depending on the damage versus deductible, you might be better off avoiding a claim, according to Kelly Turton, president of Family Select Insurance.
"Once you file a claim, regardless of whether they pay you anything or not, it goes on your record," Turton said. "And so, in the future when you're renewing the policy or shop or move something else they're going to see that, and it's going to work against you."
Both agents said get estimates, if you're unsure of how to move forward.
"Find out if it's worth it. Call somebody to give you an estimate. Maybe on the roof to repair it, and if it's like 'Oh, this isn't enough to be covered by insurance' then you know," Turton said.
And Heeke said don't expect the process to be quick. "You're going to be on a waiting list, probably, right now. Call around to a few different ones and get on those waiting lists and see who can get out to you the quickest."
If the damage is obviously severe, both agents recommend starting the claims process right away, but make sure to document any damage before you start cleaning up.
Don't panic and reach out to the experts for help.
"It's your home, your most valuable asset to most people, so these are very stressful times. So just give your agent a call, they can walk you through the process," Heeke said.
All the insurance companies urge patience following a major storm, since there are a lot of people who will need to make claims.
Related Stories:
- Some homes, businesses in Louisville deal with day 4 without power
- EF-1 tornado confirmed in Jefferson County, Indiana during Friday's storm
- Power restored to all but 3 JCPS schools in Louisville, 14 still without internet
- LG&E, KU deploys crews from other states to help restore power to Kentuckians
- Louisville nonprofit Dare to Care setting up mobile pantry for severe weather victims
- Louisville opening free storm debris drop-off sites for Jefferson County residents on Monday
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.