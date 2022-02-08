LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville is celebrating the 11th year of its popular fundraising event, the Gallop Gala.
The event will be returning in person at Churchill Downs on Millionaire's Row on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m.
The Gallop Gala will include festivities such as live and silent auctions and music from The Louisville Crashers.
Tim Curtis, development director with Down Syndrome of Louisville, said the group has been anticipating the in-person return of their gala.
"We are so grateful that our Gallop Gala will be live in 2022 after being held virtually the past two years," Curtis said in a news release on Tuesday. "Thanks to the generosity of our presenting sponsor, MHS Global, we will once again be able to celebrate and recognize our members with Down syndrome in a truly joyful setting."
Funds raised during this year's Gallop Gala will be used in hopes of growing programs and regional outreach. Their overall goal for the event is to raise $225,000.
For more information about the Gallop Gala, or to purchase tickets, click here.
