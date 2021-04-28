LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Eastern High School are hoping a pair of shoes will help them win a major prize.
Eastern is one of only 50 schools in the country to compete in this year's Vans Custom Culture contest, Jefferson County Public Schools said in a news release Wednesday. The school has competed in the contest for 11 years, five of which they made it into the top five. JCPS said Eastern is the only school in the state of Kentucky this year to make the top 50.
Students are entering two pairs of custom designed shoes to represent Louisville. JCPS said one pair, called "Local Pride," shows scenes of Old Louisville as well as images of roses and a Pegasus to represent the Kentucky Derby.
The second pair, called "Head in the Clouds," features painted portraits of Eastern students, photos of the Wild Lights Lantern festival at the Louisville Zoo and rhinestones to represent the KMAC Museum's fashion show.
They have a chance to win $50,000 for the school's arts program. The contest winners are determined by popular vote. Votes can be cast once a day until 8 p.m. on May 7 on the Vans Custom Culture website. To cast your vote, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.