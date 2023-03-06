LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students will return to class Tuesday at all but one school.
Power was slowly being restored to schools in Louisville Monday, after Friday's storms and high winds.
🚨 UPDATE| Power has been restored to Kenwood Elementary School. Kenwood will be open Tuesday, March 7. At this time, the only JCPS school not open on March 7 will be Camp Taylor Elementary. https://t.co/NGC0JtuuhJ— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 7, 2023
In an update tweeted around 7:30 p.m. Monday, JCPS said school would be open Tuesday at all schools except Camp Taylor Elementary and Kenwood Elementary, which were still waiting on power to be restored.
The district said school would be in session for those two elementary schools if power is restored Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Just after 9 p.m., the district said power had been restored to Kenwood Elementary, which will be open on Tuesday. Power had also been restored at the Jeffersontown Bus Compound.
Around 4:15 a.m., the district announced via Twitter that power to Camp Taylor Elementary has been restored, and classes will resume on Tuesday.
Four schools were still without internet as of 6 p.m. Monday. It's unclear if that remains the case.
JCPS canceled school for Monday, after Friday's storms and damaging winds knocked out power for thousands in Jefferson County. As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, an estimated 23,135 customers remained without power, according to LG&E/KU's outage map. More than 58,000 remain without power statewide.
In a press conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg on Sunday, JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said it was initially 40 schools that didn't have or only had partial electricity.
With the additional "snow day" for the storm, the JCPS board will have to vote on the final day of the 2022-23 school year. If nothing changes, June 1 would be the last day of school.
Dates for graduation have not been decided.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- JCPS cancels class on Monday, 9 schools without or with partial power
- LG&E, KU deploys crews from other states to help restore power to Kentuckians
- Louisville nonprofit Dare to Care setting up mobile pantry for severe weather victims
- Louisville opening free storm debris drop-off sites for Jefferson County residents on Monday
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.