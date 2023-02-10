LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down.
She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve."
"This school district remains one of the best in the state of Kentucky, and perhaps the country. Our Board of Education has always made decisions based on what is best for students ... superintendents have changed, board members have changed, resources have fluctuated. But the commitments to our students and staff have never waivered," Fletcher wrote. "It is a worthy legacy I leave."
Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford called Fletcher's 21 years of service instrumental in getting the district into the 21st century.
"Oldham County Schools is a better place because of Joyce Fletcher," Radford said in a statement to WDRB News. "From putting a nurse in every school and SROs on every campus, the health and safety of our students and staff has always been her top priority."
Radford said Fletcher helped bring new opportunities to the district through the creation of the Arvin Education Center and the Oldham County Schools Arts Center.
Additionally, Fletcher said in her resignation letter that she had also seen the construction of seven new schools, as well as the remodeling of all other existing schools "in major ways."
"I leave you in very capable hands," she wrote.
Fletcher represented District 1 in Oldham County. The district now has 60 days to appoint a replacement.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.