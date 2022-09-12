LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready.
Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
The new school building received a certificate of occupancy last week.
The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The 82,532-square-foot building includes a "Makers' Space" with equipment for students to use on special projects. The cafeteria is spacious with room for two lines so students won't have to wait as long.
Students got a sneak peak at the building last Thursday. They seemed most excited about the school's gymnasium, which will also double as a storm shelter.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said grade levels are assigned a class color and are referred to as "neighborhoods." The goal is to promote collaboration between teachers and students.
About 540 students are enrolled in Wilkerson.
Officials said Wilkerson Elementary is the first new school building to be built in southwest Jefferson County in the last 24 years. JCPS said it's just the beginning of its 10-year construction plan to roll out new buildings throughout the district.
Related Stories:
- New Wilkerson Elementary School set to open Sept. 12, letter from principal says
- JCPS still waiting for follow-up inspection on new Wilkerson Elementary building
- JCPS opens 2022-23 school year for nearly 100,000 students
- JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
- Opening of new Wilkerson Elementary delayed after 2nd failed inspection
- Students, alumni say farewell to closing Watson Lane Elementary school
- JCPS breaks ground on $17 million elementary in southwest Jefferson County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.