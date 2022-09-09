LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday.
The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
A look inside the new Wilkerson Elementary School. More on @WDRBNews at noon. pic.twitter.com/I0gXVsZI0w— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) September 9, 2022
Students got a sneak peak at the building Thursday morning and said they were most excited about the school's gymnasium. That gym will also serve as a storm shelter for the students.
We’re getting a look at the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School today. Students start in this building on Monday @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/KRsLxj2kof— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) September 9, 2022
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said each grade is assigned a class color, and is referred to as a "neighborhood."
"Collaboration is the key to learning right now," Pollio said. "And so when you build a structure that is meant for students' learning, it makes a huge difference."
Students had been learning at Watson Lane Elementary School for the first few weeks of the school year. They start in the new 82,000-square-foot building Monday.
