Interior of Wilkerson Elementary School days before it opens for students

Interior of Wilkerson Elementary School days before it opens for students. (Image taken Sept. 9, 2022)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday.

The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.

Students got a sneak peak at the building Thursday morning and said they were most excited about the school's gymnasium. That gym will also serve as a storm shelter for the students.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said each grade is assigned a class color, and is referred to as a "neighborhood."  

"Collaboration is the key to learning right now," Pollio said. "And so when you build a structure that is meant for students' learning, it makes a huge difference."

Students had been learning at Watson Lane Elementary School for the first few weeks of the school year. They start in the new 82,000-square-foot building Monday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags