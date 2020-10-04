LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is less than a month away, but the deadline to register to vote is even closer.
The last day to register to vote in both Kentucky and Indiana is Monday, Oct. 5.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's election will look a lot different. Many voters are counting on absentee ballots to cast their vote in order to avoid crowds at the polls.
Kentucky
Jefferson County voters will have access to 20 polling locations on Nov. 3. Four locations will open Oct. 13 for early voting: The Kentucky Expo Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, the KFC Yum! Center and the Louisville Marriott East.
Mail-in voting and early voting will help shorten lines on Election Day, according to Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, who recently shared a video tutorial on filling out an absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot drop-off box is only available at the Jefferson County Election Center on West Ormsby Avenue. Beginning Oct. 13, more drop-off boxes will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center, KFC Yum! Center, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East.
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will offer free rides countywide and free shuttles to the Kentucky Expo Center on Nov. 3. The shuttles will leave from Union Station, located at South 10th Street and West Broadway.
For a list of Jefferson County's 20 polling locations with addresses, click here. To register to vote, check your voter registration and for more information about mail-in ballots and to request one, click here. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 9.
Indiana
Some county clerks in Indiana are expecting a record voter turnout in the upcoming general election based on absentee voting numbers they've seen so far.
Indiana voters have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot, which must be received by their county clerk's office no later than 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. To request an absentee ballot in Indiana, click here.
A federal judge last week ruled that state election officials must count mail-in ballots if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by voting offices no later than Nov. 13
Early voting in both Floyd and Clark counties starts Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Early voting in Floyd County will open on Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 2. Residents will be able to cast their ballot early at the 4-H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road in New Albany. The fairgrounds will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting on Tuesday Oct. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Floyd County voters will also be able to vote early at Valley View Golf Course on Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs with the same hours as the fairgrounds. Both sites will also be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
Click here for a list of polling locations in Floyd County that will be open on Election Day.
In Clark County, registered voters can vote early at Voter Registration at 501 E. Court Ave., room 139, in Jeffersonville. The clerk's office says all voters will be required to present ID in order to vote. The office will be open for early, in-person voting starting Tuesday, Oct. 6. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Anyone with questions is asked to call (812) 285-6329.
For more information about voting in Clark County, click here.
To register to vote, check your voter registration or look up a polling location, click here.
