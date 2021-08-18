LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are working to light the way home for those who could get separated from their loved ones.
The police department has teamed up with the Down Syndrome Association of the Heartland to launch a new program called "Light My Way Home."
The program aims to help individuals with disabilities that could impact their ability to communicate. Those are who part of the program will give a description and photo of the individual to police.
After enrolling, each person or their caregiver will be given a silicon bracelet, wallet card, key chain or necklace charm that has that picture and description. If an emergency official comes into contact with that person, they would know to look for one of those items, according to Elizabethtown Police.
If the person goes missing, police say their information and photo will be immediately available for a "quicker return home."
Those interesting in enrolling at the program can fill out a form at the Elizabethtown Police Department. Officials say the information will only be accessed by first responders.
