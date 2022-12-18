LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim
Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
On the first anniversary of his death, Cottongim was remembered as being much more than just a police officers. He was a father of two young boys, Riley and Alexander, and a husband to his wife Jamie.
"One whole year without Zach," LMPD Ofc. Donna Morgan said. "One year without his smile, his contagious laugh."
Cottongim's wife Jamie shared the heartbreaking money with her young sons while touching the final resting place of their father.
"We love you Zach and miss you every day," Morgan said.
The seven-year veteran of the police force spent most of his time serving in LMPD's First Division, which covers downtown, Butchertown, Portland and the Russell neighborhood.
Cottongim was remembered by his former commander.
"It's been really hard when you're in charge, you feel responsible for everybody and like I said, it's not something you get over," LMPD Maj. Shannon Lauder said.
Lauder said her First Division platoon has stepped up over the past year to stand in for their fallen friend.
"I've watched the way they've support Zach's widow Jamie and her two boys," Lauder said. "They threw his son a Nerf-themed party at the division last year."
The support was on full display Sunday.
It's been one year without their friend, their father, their husband, their brother on the force. Morgan, his former beat partner, is still grieving.
"I, like many, if not all of you have not had a single day during this time that I have not thought of him," Morgan said. "One year without his presence around the division."
While Cottongim has been gone for one year, he isn't forgotten.
"You can shed tears that he has gone or you can smile because he has lived," Morgan said.
It's a particularly difficult week for LMPD. Christmas Even marks four years since the death of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who was also killed along I-64.
Related Stories:
- Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64
- National nonprofit pays off home of fallen Louisville police officer
- Shields: LMPD officer killed in I-64 crash was 'talented young man'
- Family and fellow officers attend funeral for LMPD officer killed in I-64 crash
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.