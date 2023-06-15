LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Louisville patient's family hosted the first local St. Jude event of the year to share what the organization means to them.
“St. Jude saved me,” Caden O’Daniel, a pediatric cancer survivor, said.
When Caden was seven years old, his school called the O’Daniel family to tell them Caden had a headache. His grandmother, BJ O'Daniel, said he felt unwell through the following weekend.
“By Tuesday, he was vomiting,” BJ O'Daniel said. “We knew something was wrong, and we ultimately ended up at St. Jude.”
As of June 2023, Caden is three years cancer-free. His grandmother credits his recovery to St. Jude.
“The minute we walked in the door, we knew we were in the right place,” BJ said.
Caden stayed at St. Jude during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some patients could only have one caregiver at a time, Caden’s whole family got to stay together.
“I don’t think I could have survived that otherwise,” Cassie O’Daniel, Caden's mother, said.
Caden’s younger brothers said they’re grateful to have him healthy and back home.
“He plays with us and rides bikes,” Grayson O’Daniel said. “I love him so much.”
BJ said Caden’s full recovery continues to make her emotional.
“My grandson came home,” she said. “Every time I look at him, I well up with tears.”
Pediatric cancer can be really hard on families. That’s why families staying with St. Jude never receive bills from the hospital for treatment, travel, housing or food.
“Cancer can decimate a family, both emotionally and financially,” Katy O’Toole, with St. Jude, said.
Although this event was not a fundraiser, it is helping the organization ramp up for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
The house is being built in the Discovery Point neighborhood in Shelbyville. Crews broke ground on the site back in February 2023.
Raffle tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13, for the giveaway and tickets are $100 each. All proceeds go to help families of children receiving treatment at St. Jude.
The actual St Jude Dream Home giveaway winner will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 5.
