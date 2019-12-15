LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a man shot and killed near the basketball courts at Iroquois Park in April made their first public plea for answers on Sunday.
Darryl King Jr. was shot and killed over a basketball game on April 4, according to his family. But more than 8 months later and there have still been no arrests in the case and police have not publicly named any suspects.
"We're trying to stop the violence but I want justice for my son too," his mother, Yvonne Rankins said. "We're asking for help. Anybody that was out here, anyone that was out here playing basketball on April 4, we're asking for your help."
Family members gathered at the place he was shot on Sunday to make the plea. It was also a chance for them to celebrate King's birthday. He would have turned 27 on Monday.
"It's hard cause we still cant believe he's not here. It was so unexpected. Every day is hard," Rankins said.
Before his murder, King reached out for help to try and get into Simmons College.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College, said King texted him the night before the murder saying: “Hey sir, this is Darryl. I spoke to you tonight on getting into Simmons College so I can change my situation and better my future for me and my family. I appreciate any way you could help me. Thanks.”
“Can we talk tomorrow?” Cosby responded. “I want to do everything I can to get you in school.”
“Yes sir, you just tell me what time you want me to be there,” King responded, according to Cosby.
They texted again the day of the murder about a bright future and a path out of poverty for King.
“Jefferson County Public School system needs strong, black, male teachers just like you,” Cosby said. “And his eyes began to get big, ‘You mean I can be a teacher?’ he said. A few hours later, he would be dead.”
There is now a scholarship at Simmons in King's memory.
"We just want to thank God for my son who has a legacy," said his dad, Darryl King Sr. "Losing a child is probably the worst thing that could happen and it need not happen to anyone else."
Anyone with information on the case can call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
