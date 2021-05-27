LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sgt. Kyle Adams, a Fern Creek firefighter for more than 20 years, was remembered at his funeral for his unselfish service work for the community, both on and off the job.
Nearly a week after he died in an off duty accident, Adams was laid to rest Thursday.
Adams died May 21 after an accident while off duty. The 39-year-old was just a few days away from retirement. He also ran his own business, Fern Creek Lawn Care. Adams died after becoming trapped under a piece of equipment while working on Pavilion Way, off Fairground Road.
Firefighters from around Jefferson County came to honor Adams' life during private visitation Thursday at the Fern Creek Funeral Home before joining others for his funeral at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
He was buried at Resthaven Cemetery.
People who worked with Adams said he was a dedicated first responder who always put the needs of others first.
"If you were doing something, and he could help you do it, he was going to do it," said Jordan Yuodis a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Fire Department. "There was this story the other day. One of the paramedics was at work, and she was leaving town, and Kyle, being Kyle, was asking, 'Hey have you checked your oil? Have you checked your tire pressure?' All that kind of stuff. And she was like, 'Oh I'll get to it.'
"They caught a run, and by the time they came back, Kyle had her oil changed, her car cleaned, made sure her tire pressure was good. That's just the kind of guy Kyle was."
Adams is survived by his wife and two children. The family asked people to make a contribution to Adams' children instead of sending flowers.
