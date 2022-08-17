LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is back in full force in 2022 without COVID-19 restrictions in place.
There was a flurry of activity early Wednesday at the fairgrounds as dozens of vendors showed up to put the finishing touches on their booths before the fair kicks off with a breakfast early Thursday.
For many, the 2022 State Fair has been anticipated for quite a while. Last year, there were some COVID-19 restrictions in place, and the fair was completely canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
"We've been working — feels like two years — to get to a point where we can have a fully operational fair with new items, new entertainment," said Ian Cox, spokesman for Kentucky Venues. "And I think, at least from my personal experience, we're seeing a lot of excitement."
Although there are no restrictions in place, fair-goers will be encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic in the South Wing.
The clinic is sponsored for a second year by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP). Anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot will receive a free wristband good for unlimited rides as well as a $25 gift card (while supplies last). Booth B419 in the Health Horizons Pavilion will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The clinic is closed on Sundays.
If you decide to visit this year, you can save half of the normal admission price by buying tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person, plus $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Cox said he believes parking will be available for people looking for a spot.
"All gates will direct traffic to the most available parking, so we'll get you to the closest parking we can get you and now that we have old Cardinal Stadium demolished," he said. "And we have asphalt and marked lines, we have tons of parking in the rear portion of our property. We do not believe there will be challenges there."
For rideshare options, Cox said the drop-off location is where it has been in previous years, near the large flag next to Kentucky Kingdom.
"You drop off there and then you're within a couple steps of an accessibility vendor who's offering scooters and wheelchairs. You're also within access of trams and other locations easy to get into such as West Wing that is air conditioned," said Cox.
Admission to the fair includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment. The concerts take place in Lot L, which is adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.
This year there will be special discount days for U.S. military members, seniors and people with sensory sensitivity.
The fair is continuing a policy this year that requires anyone 18 and younger to be accompanied by a guardian at least 21-years-old after 6 p.m. daily. Officials say IDs will be checked at the gate.
Cox said the fair will open at 10 a.m. daily, but different areas will close at different times. To check the schedule, hours are posted here on the Kentucky State Fair website.
"The inside, outside, and THRILL VILLE all have different closing times," Cox said.
New this year, there is a cut-off time each night to enter the Fair.
"There's so much do to at the Fair you cannot get it all in in one hour," Cox said. "We will be closing admission to the Fair one hour prior to closing time every day."
Officials say the State Fair traditionally brings in around 600,000 people. They hope to see Kentuckians from all 120 counties. This year the Fair runs from Aug. 18-28.
For more information, click here or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
