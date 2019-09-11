LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth woman has now come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.
In a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Sept. 10, the woman says she was sexually assaulted by Colin Stephenson at the Omni's Mokora Spa in March 2019.
According to the lawsuit, the woman had an appointment there for a massage -- and Stephenson was her massage therapist. During the appointment, the lawsuit claims Stephenson, "engaged in inappropriate touch of [the woman's] body far beyond the scope of a massage."
The lawsuit says the woman was "frozen in shock" as a result of the incident.
This lawsuit comes after three previous lawsuits were filed against the hotel and Stephenson in August.
Stephenson has since been fired from his job at the Omni Hotel. On Aug. 16, after the first lawsuit, the hotel offered a brief statement:
"Due to pending litigation, we’re unable to comment; however, as always, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority."
Stephenson was also sued for sexual assault at Massage Envy in Jeffersontown in 2016.
Related:
- Third woman sues Omni Hotel and massage therapist for sexual assault
- 2nd lawsuit filed against Omni Louisville Hotel claiming massage therapist sexually assaulted guest
- Lawsuit claims Omni Louisville Hotel employee sexually assaulted customer during massage
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.