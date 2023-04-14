LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown, Ky. man can't believe his luck after he won $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on his way to visit his son last week and decided to stop at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County, according to a news release. That's where he bought a $10 Wild Numbers 50X scratch-off ticket.
"I bought a couple of tickets and scratched them off while I was in the car," he said. That's when he revealed the game’s $250,000 top prize after matching a single number (39).
"I was shocked to see the prize on just one number; I usually see it spread out throughout the ticket."
The Scott County man told lottery officials he was shocked and called his mom immediately to share the news.
"I felt good, but I was nervous carrying it around," so he put it away in a safe place until he could cash it at the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters.
He received a check Thursday for $178,750 after taxes. He said he currently has no plans for the money but will be putting it in the bank.
Corinth Fastlane will receive a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.
