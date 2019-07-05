LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old girl reported being shocked as she got off a roller coaster at Indiana Beach, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The girl told a doctor that she was shocked while exiting the Hoosier Hurricane roller coaster on June 29 at the theme park in Monticello, Indiana, officials said.
The incident occurred two days after 12-year-old Brayden Cooper-Douglas, of Lafayette, Indiana, required medical attention while on the ride and died later that afternoon.
Authorities said Cooper-Douglas had a medical emergency not caused by the ride.
Indiana Beach Director of Marketing Boo Birk said the Hoosier Hurricane was "thoroughly examined" after the reported incident.
