LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is defending his support for public education.
Bevin, a Republican, responded to a new TV ad Monday from his challenger, Democrat Andy Beshear, which hit the governor on education.
"To celebrate the scare tactic and to try to get people to pit against one another based on emotion is wrong," Bevin said during a news conference. "You have an obligation to report the truth to people, to report the fact that this is an administration, and the only one, that has ever served in this position, to fully fund education."
Bevin said his administration fully funded the teacher pension system, put 100% of lottery funds into education and increased per pupil spending.
Beshear's campaign called the governor's news conference a "meltdown," saying the governor can't run and hide from his disastrous record.
