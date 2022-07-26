Hardin County Library Building

Former Hardin County Library branch in Radcliff, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hardin County fiscal court has voted to sell a vacant building that once housed the county library.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the court voted 6-3 to sell the building, which used to house the Hardin County Library North Branch. 

The library had been closed for more than two years, since the start of the pandemic. 

Some residents were opposed to the sale of the building, and wanted to see the library reopen because it was the only one in the area. When it closed, most of the books and resources were moved to the county's other library in Elizabethtown.

The Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) assessed the building at $450,000, with it receiving three bidding offers. With four schools adjacent to the former library, Hardin County Public Schools bid the highest, at $300,000, which was accepted.

The district hopes to use the building for extracurricular activities and other school resources.

