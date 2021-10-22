LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weeks after its employees went on strike, and days before the company threatened to hire permanent replacement workers, Heaven Hill has reached a tentative agreement with the local union, according to a company statement.

"Heaven Hill and UFCW 23D have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract, with the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee," the statement reads. "The agreement continues Heaven Hill's long-standing commitment to its team members with industry-leading health care, wage growth and increased schedule flexibility."

Union members are scheduled to vote on the contract on Saturday.

The terms of the contract were not immediately available.

Since Sept. 11, more than 400 United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D have been on strike. Union leaders said wages and potential shift changes are the two biggest issues. The company and union leaders have been negotiating since late July. And then September, the 400 union members overwhelmingly rejected a five-year contract. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Tags