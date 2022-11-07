LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will head to the polls for in-person voting Tuesday, but more than 300,000 ballots have already been cast through absentee voting options.
Absentee options included mail-in ballots, excused in-person voting and no-excuse, early voting in-person. As of Monday, Jefferson, Hardin, Bullitt and Nelson counties had the most early votes cast in our area.
So far, 329,580 people have already voted, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Jefferson County leads the way in the state's early voting, with more than 51,000 early votes cast. Hardin, Bullitt and Oldham counties also saw several thousand voters each.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections is preparing for in-person voting on election day and said the high absentee turnout points in the right direction.
"Just in mail-in ballots alone, we've seen a major uptick in terms of people who want to vote," said Erran Huber with the county board of elections. "So things are looking good in terms of the turnout we're anticipating this year."
The following county-by-county breakdown shows early voting numbers from the Kentucky Secretary of State's office:
- Breckenridge: 1,190
- Bullitt: 6,653
- Grayson: 1,192
- Hardin: 8,028
- Henry: 1,056
- Jefferson: 51,457
- LaRue: 1,359
- Meade: 1,697
- Nelson: 4,311
- Oldham: 5,921
- Shelby: 2,747
- Spencer: 1,858
- Trimble: 610
Polls for in-person voting open at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Kentuckiana, and WDRB will have in-depth coverage all day online, on the air and on our ROKU, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.
