It was his 4th shift as a Louisville Metro Police officer, having graduated from the police academy March 31. He was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He and his training partner, Cory "CJ" Galloway, have been credited with saving lives as they ran towards the bank despite taking AR-15 fire from the shooter, Conner Sturgeon, who was shot and killed by Galloway.
Nearly four months later, flashing a thumbs up sign, Wilt was wheeled out of Frazier Rehab with his family and fellow officers, including Galloway, behind him.
"It is just a miracle that after the injury that he sustained, that he is still with us and out of the hospital and everything," LMPD Lt. Col. Steve Healey said. "It's just a great day."
While heading home, Nick and his family made a drive-by appearance at the Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway, where hundreds of people who have been praying for his recovery, showed their support.
"It was just exciting to see him, to see where he is, smiling and waving," said Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Gerina Whethers.
Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, was released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on July 28, 2023 to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. (WDRB photo)
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt waves to a camera as he prepared to leave the hospital nearly four months after being shot in the line of duty. Image courtesy Louisville Metro Police on social media. July 28, 2023
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a picture of him meeting with Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the line of duty at the scene of a mass shooting in April at Old National Bank in Louisville. Image courtesy of Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear July 28, 2023
IMAGES | LMPD Officer Nick Wilt heads home after nearly 4 months in the hospital
Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt waving to a crowd of people at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Setup of the drive-by celebration for Officer Nick Wilt at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Community members gathered at the Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway Friday, July 28, 2023, welcoming Louisville police officer Nick Wilt home from the hospital. (WDRB photo)
Along the way, his procession was greeted by the community, most lining the sidewalk outside the church.
"I hope he gets inspired by it so he can continue on with his recovery," said Kathy Gahm.
As he entered the parking lot, he saw living proof that not all heroes wear capes.
"Our city needs this. Our city, our citizens, our first responders, they all need this," said Susan Bloom.
In some cases, they wear the scars of a mass shooting that devastated the city and the state.
"Ten days on the job, too," said Michael Jeremy. "It had to be a fearful moment, of what he dealt with right there in that day, and hopefully now he can have some faith from the community."
Rolling through the church parking lot under a giant American flag, Wilt waved to the cheering crowd.
"I hope it gives him hope and builds up his faith," Jeremy said.
But it's a journey that includes more than just hope and faith. There's also a lot of emotion.
"We are so proud and so happy for him and his family," said Laura Warburg. "Because he has a long road and he has had a long road in faith and support from the community, and his beautiful family."
In addition to hundreds of community members, state and city leaders, fellow first responders, and members of LMPD's command staff were also on hand to show their support.
"It takes all of us to make sure that we understand that we want healing. We're so excited for officer Wilt and his family," said Whethers. "I'm sure his family is excited, but his other family is also excited as well."
According to UofL Health, Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care.
Five people were killed in the bank shooting: Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert 57.