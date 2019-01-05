IMAGES | "Back the Blue Ride" held in honor of fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event was held on Saturday morning to benefit the son of fallen Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
More than 100 vehicles took part in the "Back the Blue Ride," which started at Cox Park on River Road. The vehicles went past some areas of metro Louisville that were special to Detective Mengedoht.
The event ended at the Cross Chrysler Jeep Dealership, where a raffle was held for donated items.
All donations and proceeds from the event will be placed into a trust for Mengedoht's son.
Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve when her cruiser was hit by an MSD truck on I-64. The truck's driver, Roger Burdette, has been charged with murder and DUI.
