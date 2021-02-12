LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart and Sam's Club Pharmacies in Indiana are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
The shots started Friday at select stores including Walmart in New Albany. They're also available at the Walmart and Sam's Club in Columbus, Indiana.
For now, the vaccines in Indiana are only being administered to residents aged 65 and older, first responders and long-term care residents.
Appointments can be made on the stores' websites.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week. Locations are being selected to help reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.
"Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We're committed to helping people live better -- and healthier -- lives in Indiana, and we take that role very seriously," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, in a release.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, customers will get a digital reminder for when it is time to return for the second vaccine. You do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to sign up for an appointment, which are available seven-days a week.
