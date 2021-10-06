LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police believe a missing Indiana man found dead along a highway last week may have been hit by a vehicle.
The body of Joseph Gill, 27, of North Vernon, Indiana, was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County around noon on Thursday, Sept. 30, ISP said in a news release.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene after his body was found near the roadway by a mowing crew with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Gill was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a spokesperson for ISP, told WDRB News at the time that Gill's death was "definitely suspicious," but could not release any further details.
In an update on Wednesday, state police said the results of Gill's autopsy indicate he "sustained injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle" "while walking along State Road 3 between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m." the day he went missing.
ISP and the Jennings County Sheriff's Office — both of which are investigating the case — are now asking anyone who may have traveled through that area on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and believes they may have hit someone or may have seen Gill to call the sheriff's office.
Investigators are also asking for any video captured during that time on home security cameras from nearby homes along State Road 3 between Westport and North Vernon.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jennings County Sheriff's Office tipline at (812)-346-0342.
