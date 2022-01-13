LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a server shot and killed at a Louisville nightclub is adding rapper Jack Harlow to a lawsuit.
Kasmira Nash was shot during a Derby Eve party at Vibes Restaurant and Lounge last May.
Harlow was at the event when the shooting happened.
Ronnie O'Bannon, a DJ for Harlow, is charged with Nash's murder.
The original lawsuit, filed in early December 2021, was amended in Jefferson Circuit Court Wednesday to add Harlow. It said Harlow and O'Bannon were allowed into the club without going through security screenings, which were required for everyone else.
The security company, Sentryx Security, LLC, along with a company Harlow contracts with, Generation Now, LLC, are also being sued.
