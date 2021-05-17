LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for the DJ accused of shooting and killing a server at a Louisville nightclub was in court Monday arguing that his bond should be reduced, in part because he was allegedly attacked by the victim.
Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, 27, was indicted May 11 on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, in the early hours of May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. O'Bannon turned himself in on the same day he was indicted, and his bond was set at $500,000.
Defense attorney Steve Romines, who represents O'Bannon, told a judge "there is no dispute" he was attacked with a champagne bottle by Nash and that he did not respond, as both sides were broken up.
However, Romines said Nash again attacked O'Bannon and "he defended himself."
Prosecutors argued O'Bannon is a flight risk and has admitted to shooting a handgun in a crowded nightclub, killing Nash, a mother of two.
He also "fled the scene" and still hasn't turned over his gun, prosecutors said in court records.
"He is a clear danger to this community and his behavior is unpredictable," the prosecution wrote in a court filing.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith said she would rule on Monday or Tuesday.
O'Bannon, who also goes by "Ronnie Lucciano," is a DJ for rapper Jack Harlow, who was performing at the nightclub on Derby Eve, and just a few feet away from the shooting. In a post on his Instagram account last week Harlow said his "heart is broken" for Nash "and everyone else touched by this tragic death."
A video released by TMZ appears to show the moment a gun was fired.
According to Romines, before the gun was fired "initially, Ms. Nash attacked Mr. O'Bannon with a champagne bottle -- hit him in the head with it." Romines said he has "provided the court pictures of where it split his head open."
"He did not respond with any force to that attack," Romines said. Romines said after Nash attacked O'Bannon a second time, he defended himself.
Romines noted that O'Bannon surrendered as soon as he found out he was charged, and requested O'Bannon's bond be set at $50,000 so he can be released on home incarceration until his next court appearance.
But prosecutors also noted that Shively Police have named O'Bannon as a person of interest in a shooting death the night of Aug. 31, 2020, at a Shively gentleman's club.
"Although charges have not yet been filed in that case, it sets a troubling pattern of Mr. O'Bannon going to nightclubs and leaving someone dead behind," prosecutors wrote in court records.
Romines countered that that case should not be considered, since there are currently no charges against O'Bannon for that incident.
This story will be updated.
