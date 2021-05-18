LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jailed in connection to a fatal shooting at a Louisville nightclub, the DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has won his fight for a lower bond.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith on Tuesday lowered Ronnie O'Bannon's bond from $500,000 to $50,000, according to court documents. A spokesperson with Louisville Metro Corrections told WDRB News on Tuesday that O'Bannon's bond had been posted and that he will be placed on home incarceration when he is released.
As a condition of his bond, Bailey Smith said O'Bannon "shall not reside in a home where there are any firearms" and cannot have contact with the family of the woman he allegedly killed, court documents say.
O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, turned himself in to police May 11 after he was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of Kasmira Nash in the early hours of May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge.
Nash, a 37-year-old mother of two, was working at Vibes' "Derby Weekend Kickoff Party" when the shooting occurred, her mother told WDRB News. She died at the scene, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
In arguing for O'Bannon's bond to be reduced, defense attorney Steve Romines told a judge "there is no dispute" O'Bannon was attacked with a champagne bottle by Nash and that he did not respond, as both sides were broken up. However, Romines said O'Bannon "defended himself" when Nash allegedly again attacked.
Prosecutors argued O'Bannon is a flight risk and has admitted to shooting a handgun in a crowded nightclub, killing Nash.
"He is a clear danger to this community and his behavior is unpredictable," the prosecution wrote in a court filing.
Shively Police have identified O'Bannon as a person of interest in the Aug. 31, 2020, fatal shooting of Torre Cortez Foree at a gentleman's club on Seventh Street Road. On May 12, the department told WDRB News that investigators can prove O'Bannon was involved in an altercation inside X-Clusive Night Club just before Foree was fatally shot outside the club.
O'Bannon, 27, is part of a group of artists Harlow collaborates with known as Private Garden. Harlow created the collective while coming up in Louisville. In April, O'Bannon told Revolt Magazine that he began DJing for Harlow when the rapper went on his first tour in 2018 and took members of Private Garden with him.
Harlow, who is seen just feet from the shooting at Vibes in video obtained by TMZ, broke his silence about the incident in a May 12 post to his Instagram story.
"My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend," Harlow wrote, in part. "My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death."
