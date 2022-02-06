LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is continuing in-person learning Monday, the school district announced Sunday afternoon.
The state's largest school district is following its calendar "for the foreseeable future," according to a tweet.
According to the school district's COVID-19 daily dashboard, 3,168 students have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, while 280 staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
JCPS returned to in-person learning Jan. 24 after opting for virtual learning from Jan. 10-21.
JCPS offers COVID-19 testing for students, staff and families at more than 50 sites around Louisville. The testing sites run from 3-7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday at most locations. To view the list of locations, click here.
To register for a COVID-19 test, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.