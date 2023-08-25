LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) employee is on a trip of a lifetime and brought her students along virtually.
Ashleigh Glickley talked to students Friday at Hawthorne Elementary over Zoom from aboard a research ship on the Pacific Ocean.
She explores the Johnston Atoll, in the middle of the ocean not far from Hawaii. Glickley was one of 16 Science Communication Fellows selected to board the EV Nautilus Research Vessel.
Glickley is the magnet coordinator at Hawthorne. Friday, she filled students in on her research so they could study what she's found.
"I thought it was really cool because she showed us a bunch of video and pictures of all the deep sea life because you know like people don't get to see that and there's not as many pictures as there are of sharks and whales and stuff," one student said.
Glickley is helping map deep-sea biology and geography that scientists have not yet studied.
