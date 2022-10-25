LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Days later, and a video from a Jefferson County courtroom is stunning.
"Internally I was like, 'Oh this is so bad. This is really bad,'" said Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Haynie.
The seasoned judge was stuck in the middle of what she calls a "chaotic mess."
"Never in my 18 years have I seen anything like this," said Haynie.
Courtroom cameras rolled on Friday, as people jumped over the bench, and ran into the back halls for a fight.
"It was just bodies," Judge Haynie recalled.
Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office struggled to get it under control.
Haynie said it started when double murder suspect Paul Wade said something to people in the courtroom.
"It was derogatory, because you can see the reaction of the family on their faces," she said. "In that moment, I knew it was going to go south. I just didn't realize how south it was going to go."
Several people got upset, and jumped up to chase after Wade. A broken barrier provided little protection for the judge, clerks, and an 8th grade job shadow.
"It's been missing the entire time I've been in this courtroom," said Haynie.
The disturbance was far from the first Jefferson County judges have dealt with — there were two in one week in September.
But Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Friday's incident was a first.
"No one has ever penetrated the back hallway in all of Sheriff Aubrey's tenure, so we take this very seriously," said Yates.
He said it cannot ever happen again.
"Well it was certainly an eye-opener for all of us involved," Yates said.
He can't get into specifics of potential changes, for security reasons, but Yates believes manpower is an issue.
"There's also physical security to be considered," he said. "There's also protocol to be considered. We will all take stock of this, and be better tomorrow."
Four people are facing charges from what happened in the courtroom last week. They are Joshua Smith, Isaiah Smith, Joshua Whetstone and Monnetra Cain.
