LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases.
In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis was on his way home from a shift on May 25, 2013, when he was ambushed clearing debris from the road, shot and killed.
Shell casings from a 12-gauge shotgun were found at the scene the day of the murder. Officer Ellis's weapon was still in his holster.
The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance two years ago. Since then, the agency has executed multiple search warrants in Bardstown.
Tommy Ballard, Rogers' father, was shot in the chest and killed on Nov. 19, 2016. It happened right as he was about to go hunting on family property in Nelson County with his young grandson.
While police initially called his death a hunting accident, Sherry Ballard has said from the beginning that it was no accident. She believes her husband was murdered.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office released this statement:
"The Office of Attorney General has made some administrative adjustments in the case in order to streamline a continued effort toward justice for the victims, their families, and the people of Nelson County. These minor alterations clarified lines of authority in order to make the combined efforts of the dedicated law enforcement officials involved more efficient in pursuing an investigation."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.