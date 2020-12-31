LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first five Kentucky health care workers to get the Pfizer vaccine will get their second shot Monday.
The three doctors and two nurses at U of L Health got their first round of the vaccine on Dec. 14. But both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a booster shot a couple of weeks later.
The only side effect they reported was a little bit of a sore arm that quickly went away.
U of L Health hopes to have all of its tier one frontline workers vaccinated by the end of January.
