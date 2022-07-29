LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month.
Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
He's originally from Louisa, Kentucky.
The concerts are included with fair admission and take place in Lot L, adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.
Some of the other acts include Russel Dickerson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Night Ranger and We the Kingdom.
Early bird ticket pricing:
Fairgoers can save more than 50% by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 5 and are $8 per person including parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Save $5 by purchasing Midway Unlimited Ride Wristbands online before the fair begins. Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands are available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger locations. Visit kystatefair.org/tickets for details.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, click here or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
