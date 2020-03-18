LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is looking for a few good employees.
As shoppers pack grocery stores amid the unrest surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kroger says it's hiring for roughly 500 local, part-time positions across its Louisville Division. That area covers Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.
"As we continue to experience unprecedented levels of business, while also looking to support people in our community who are looking for jobs right now, Kroger and Jay C have immediate positions available across our retail stores and distributions centers," said Erin Grant, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger, in a statement. "We know that as this health event continues to evolve our customers are counting on us to be there when they need us most. Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food."
According to the news release, the company has shortened the standard hiring period, and candidates can begin work within days.
