LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse death at Churchill Downs has one animal rights group calling for the track to shut down to explore "lifesaving changes." The call comes after the 11th fatality since just before the start of Churchill's spring meet.
Lost in Limbo, a 7-year-old gelding making his 35th career start, threw rider Ricardo Santana Jr. during the post parade, but got the OK to start the race. After the final turn, he suffered a fracture to his left foreleg and crashed to the dirt, throwing Santana again. In a disturbing scene, the horse was unable to stand.
Churchill's equine medical director, Dr. Will Farmer, characterized the injury as "unrecoverable" and the horse was euthanized.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a frequent critic of horse racing, distributed a graphic video of the breakdown, and called for Churchill Downs to shut down as it investigates the rash of fatalities.
"Churchill Downs is complicit in this carnage for not shutting down this track to implement lifesaving changes," Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president, said. "CEO Bill Carstanjen needs to stop hoping things will get better, be a leader, and take action now. If he won’t, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission needs to do it for him."
Churchill Downs confirmed that Dr. Mick Peterson, director of equine programs at the University of Kentucky, was at the track conducting tests this week. But officials don't believe the recent breakdowns are related to any deficiency in the track surface.
Churchill's dirt track is tested daily for moisture and cushion depth. The turf track is tested for penetration resistance.
"What we have been doing most recently is double-checking to make sure nothing has changed," Peterson said. "There has been an improvement, but we got to continue to improve. This level of catastrophic injury is unacceptable, and it's multifactorial."
These horses have died since just before the start of the spring meet:
- April 27, Wild on Ice, “injured, euthanized”
- April 29, Code of Kings, “flipped multiple times (in paddock), broke neck”
- April 29, Parents Pride, “collapsed and died”
- May 2, Take Charge Briana, “fell; euthanized”
- May 2, Chasing Artie, “collapsed and died”
- May 6, Chloe’s Dream, “went wrong; fractured knee”
- May 6, Freezing Point, “went wrong; multiple fractures”
- May 13, Bosque Redondo, “injured, vanned off, euthanized”
- May 14, Rio Moon, “leg fracture; euthanized on track”
- May 20, Swanson Lake, “injured, vanned off, euthanized"
- May 26, Lost in Limbo, "injured, vanned off, euthanized"
This story may be updated.
