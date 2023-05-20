LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse died at Churchill Downs after suffering a leg injury Saturday, according to spokesperson Darren Rogers.
Swanson Lake sustained a left-hind injury in the sixth race. Rogers said the horse was vanned off with a "significant injury" about 100 yards past the finish line.
Dr. Will Farmer, the equine medical director for CDI, then deemed Swanson Lake inoperable and euthanized the 3-year-old filly.
There were seven horse deaths in 10 days at Churchill Downs after two sustained injuries on the day of the Kentucky Derby.
