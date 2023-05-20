Crowd at Churchill Downs before Derby race.JPG

Images of Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023.

 Sam Draut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse died at Churchill Downs after suffering a leg injury Saturday, according to spokesperson Darren Rogers.

Swanson Lake sustained a left-hind injury in the sixth race. Rogers said the horse was vanned off with a "significant injury" about 100 yards past the finish line.

Dr. Will Farmer, the equine medical director for CDI, then deemed Swanson Lake inoperable and euthanized the 3-year-old filly.

There were seven horse deaths in 10 days at Churchill Downs after two sustained injuries on the day of the Kentucky Derby.

