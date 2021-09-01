LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the reported shooting in the 400 block of Armory Place, near West Liberty and South Fifth Streets, around 8 p.m.
On scene, officers found a man, believed to be in his early 30s, who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The man, whose name is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in critical condition, Mitchell said.
"Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation," Mitchell said.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Wednesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
