LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt said in an update on Sunday that he's been "doing well and is enjoying being at home"
"We still have a lot work to do but he is getting there," the family said in a Facebook post. "Nick continues working hard in outpatient therapy, he has goals and he is working to achieve them."
Just days after Wilt was discharged from the hospital, St. Matthews hosted "Wilt Week" to raise money for his family.
They were presented with a check for $170,000.
"Back in April and May we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be but thankfully by the grace of God, Nick is a miracle and works to improve every day," the family said.
Officer Nick Wilt was one of the first officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
