LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activist Christopher 2X says 2020 has surpassed 2019 in the total number of criminal homicides reported.
As of August 8, Louisville has had a total of 91 criminal homicides this year, according to 2X. The total number of criminal homicides for 2019 was 88.
"If we stay on the current shooting pace, we could get to 100 homicides by the end of August 2020," 2X said.
This comes as Louisville reported a record number of homicides and non-fatal shootings in July with 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings. Christopher 2X cites the data from LMPD's Homicide unit.
