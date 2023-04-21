LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people will fill the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday for the official kickoff to the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Planning for Thunder Over Louisville means keeping people safe on the ground, in the air and on the water.
For many, watching the fireworks show from the waterfront is a tradition. But with a lot of people also on boats, the U.S. Coast Guard wants to make sure everyone keeps safe while having fun on the river.
The Coast Guard's Ohio Valley Sector and several other agencies will be patrolling the river during Thunder on Saturday, making sure boaters stay out of restricted zones, with crews ready to help anyone in need.
"There are going to be a lot of people on the water," said Lt. Michael Franke-Rose, with the Coast Guard. "We want to make sure that everybody is safe out there and cognitive of the other boaters in the area."
On land, a similar collection of departments will work together to monitor safety.
"It is a robust and comprehensive plan that we have every confidence puts us on solid footing to be able to respond quickly and effectively to any eventuality," said Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell, an assistant chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD wouldn't reveal too many details when discussing Saturday's safety plan on Wednesday, but did say there would be many officers from a number of different departments keeping an eye on the event.
Crowell added that that police would be utilizing technology "to a better degree than we have in the past."
That said, he said police did not see a need to modify the plan they used in the previous years.
"We are dedicating all available resources to ensure we have a safe downtown Louisville, a safe city for that day, and we are particularly focused on ensuring people have a safe event," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
LMPD encourages anyone who sees something to say something.
"We want you to enjoy the event with your family and friends, but we also ask that you remain vigilant," said Crowell. "That you're observant of your surroundings, that you are aware of anything that's out of place or suspicious in nature to you. Please don't hesitate to report that."
First aid tents and EMS crews will also be stationed throughout the area. Dozens of local, state and federal agencies are all working together to keep people safe, however they choose to watch the show.
To sign up for real-time alerts and emergency notifications, the public is invited to text "THUNDER" to 67283 to sign up for Louisville's emergency text system.
The Coast Guard's Ohio Valley Sector issued a boating safety guide for those planning to enjoy the event from the Ohio River.
The USCG stressed four steps to help ensure the safety of people on the water for Thunder including checking your boat's safety equipment and navigation lights. Also, be sure to check the boat drain plug before getting underway.
It also reminded boaters that federal law requires children under 13 to wear lifejackets to make sure there are lifejackets for all adults on-board
USCG also wants boaters to not drink alcohol on the water. It said Kentucky law prohibits both drinking alcoholic beverages or being intoxicated on a boat are illegal. Kentucky's jurisdiction also extends the entire width of the Ohio River.
Ohio River restrictions will also be in place for Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday from noon to midnight. There is also a no entry zone from the McAlpine Locks to 200 yards up river from the Big Four Bridge that restricts spectator boats from anchoring. See the map below for more detail on the restrictions.
Prohibited Items
For safety reasons the following are not permitted in the event area, which goes south from the Ohio River to Main Street between Clay Street and 10th Street and includes the Thunder Chow Wagon and North Great Lawn viewing area:
- No drones are allowed.
- No tents or canopies of any kind.
- No stakes.
- No tape, rope or pennant lines allowed.
- No glass bottles are allowed at the event site.
- Picnic blankets (and tarps limited to 10′ x 10′) and lawn chairs are permitted.
- Plastic bottles and food are permitted. There is also plenty of food and soft drink stands to take care of any needs you may have. Beer is available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, the West Belvedere Beer Garden and River Road Beer Garden.
- No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety.
- Please leave any pets at home.
- Due to increased security – all persons and parcels are subject to search.
