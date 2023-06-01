LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville anti-violence nonprofit traveled to Nashville this week to prepare for its upcoming program expansion, which is now up and running.
Christopher 2X's Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between the Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Program participants are able to walk through hospitals and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
Game Changers and UofL Health met with doctors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and nonprofit Stronger Than My Father on Wednesday. The leaders discussed final preparations for Future Healers Nashville, where kids impacted by gun violence can learn about health sciences.
"I hope we can inspire. I hope we can make a difference," said Dr. Rachel Appelbaum, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Appelbaum, and other doctors at the hospital in Nashville, go to work every day with that goal in mind.
"I think that that's an opportunity that we have to really show them what effects trauma has," said Appelbaum.
But now, they're thinking about helping people on a broader scale.
"The foundation of Future Healers in Louisville has definitely been the inspiration of the work we're moving towards here in Nashville," Appelbaum said.
Appelbaum is an assistant professor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center who is working with law enforcement and the ATF to take the model and start The Future is Now Nashville. It's the first city to adopt the Louisville program.
"They've done it so well, and they've been so successful that their support, both from a curriculum development standpoint as well as a development standpoint and even financial support," she said.
The Louisville based nonprofit is donating $10,000 to help the program get started in honor of two prestigious University of Louisville Health doctors.
Vanderbilt already has the first year of programming planned out, starting with first aid, then discussing the heart, lungs and the brain.
"It's gonna be major. I think it is absolutely gonna be major," said Renee Jones, director of program operations for Stronger Than My Father, an organization that helps kids who don't have a father figure in their lives.
Something that might seem small, like playing catch or learning how to tie a necktie, make a huge impact. That's exactly why Jones said this partnership was a no-brainer.
"To expand and to broaden our reach into a space where we can get kids in a program that will help them, to see the ins and the outs of the medical field? Kids don't know what they're good at or what they love to do unless they have an opportunity to be exposed," she said.
Kids in the Nashville program will be exposed to CELA, the Center for Experiential Learning and Assessment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a simulation hospital where medical students practice real-life scenarios, even virtual surgeries, allowing them to make mistakes before working on humans.
Kids with Stronger Than My Father will soon have access to it.
"It may be baby steps. Our baby steps may turn into gigantic outcomes in the lives of these children who may not have otherwise been able to be exposed to these types of opportunities, so I think it's huge," said Jones.
Extending their reach to help a new set of kids get excited about health sciences.
The Louisville group of people from Game Changers and UofL Health toured the Center for Experiential Learning and Assessment, which is a simulated hospital in Nashville. Children part of Future is Now Nashville will be able to visit to learn about the body and practice surgeries.
"It needs to be something positive, because most kids who experience some type of trauma, like gun violence or any trauma in their lives, they need a positive outlook," said Tiana Miller, a volunteer for Christopher 2X Game Changers. "Future Healers gives them something to look forward to, something more than just violence, something fun, learning, enjoyment and I like to see that in kids. They don't have to worry about the trauma that followed them in. It doesn't follow them in that room."
Nashville leaders said the program is important for the community.
"If we start with the children they're really going to be our future moving forward," said Appelbaum. "So if we can inspire them to make change and to look for a better future for themselves I think the sky is the limit for what that can have in terms of an impact on our community."
The Future Healers program will reach its second anniversary in July.
The Future is Now Nashville is set to start teaching children in September.
