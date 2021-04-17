LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid clouds looming over Louisville Slugger Field, it was a home run for children and their families attending the Louisville Bats' open house Saturday.
More than a hundred fans received a voucher to enjoy free popcorn and a soda or water, while watching the Cincinnati Reds alternate site team practice. During the free event, batting practice and a full workout was held from 3-5 p.m.
The open house featured an equipment drive for youth sports.
The Bats partnered with Humana and the Louisville Sports Commission to collect new and outgrown youth baseball and softball equipment to support the commission’s "Playing It Forward” program.
Items collected will be distributed to Louisville's underserved youth, later this year.
The Bats open the season May 4 against the Columbus Clippers at Slugger Field.
