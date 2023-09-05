LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville doctors are blaming air quality issues and students' return to classes for a rise in respiratory issues.
When hearing about respiratory distress, most people think of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. But doctors said those aren't the only issues they're seeing.
"We can't forget about our typical other bugs that we had all along: rhinovirus, adenovirus, etc. are still out there and still causing typical common cold," said Dr. Luz Fernandez, a primary care doctor with UofL Health.
Fernandez said most of those cases are detected when patients get regular checkups. All of those illnesses can make underlying and respiratory conditions like COPD worse.
Anyone who feels as though they are experiencing the onset of an illness is encouraged to contact his or her doctor to get tested.
