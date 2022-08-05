LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his food truck will be back in eastern Kentucky on Monday to feed flood victims.
The Louisville business was just in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County to help victims.
Ramiro's dished out 400 meals in that town alone. Morning Breeze Cattle Farms donated 100 pounds of ground beef, the public donated money and water while Pepsi donated sodas.
Ramiro's Cantina is still taking donations that'll be loaded Monday at its Frankfort Avenue location.
