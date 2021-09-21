LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials said they are closely monitoring the national conversation surrounding COVID-19 boosters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss who should be receiving the booster shots as well as to prioritize the order in which those shots are administered.
In Louisville, those third Pfizer shots are already going into arms of those who health officials say need it the most: people of age 65 or older and people with serious underlying issues.
The booster is available at hospitals and pharmacies to individuals in those groups.
Despite the national conversation around boosters, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it's still focusing solely on administering initial doses to those who haven't already received them.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recently voted against recommending a third shot to the entire general public. Louisville's health officials agree it's not necessary in every case at this time.
"The good news is if you are someone in middle age or younger who has had their vaccine series, you can feel pretty good that your immunity is still hanging around and that your immune response should still be strong if you were exposed to the COVID virus at this point," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director of Louisville's health department.
Currently, Jefferson County is still in the red category for incidence rate when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
With the recent Pfizer announcement of its vaccine being safe for children of ages 5 to 11, the health department said it will be ready to administer vaccines to that age group upon federal approval.
