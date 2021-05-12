LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with murder after a woman died in a crash on Eastern Parkway on Monday.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Jose Carlos Montejo-Epinosa is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance and driving without an operator's license.
The crash happened around 1 a.m., near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Preston Street.
Police say Montejo-Epinosa was speeding westbound when he lost control and hit a tree. The impact was so significant that police say the red Chevy Camaro was sheared in two, with the front of the vehicle hitting another tree.
A female passenger who has not been publicly identified was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
Montejo Epinosa was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he smelled of alcohol, and they were told by witnesses that he had been drinking at a restaurant prior to the crash.
Montejo-Epinosa is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday morning, he still had not been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections, so no mugshot is currently available.
